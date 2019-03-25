Motorists face M27 misery this evening and overnight

MOTORISTS face more woe on the M27 this evening and overnight after the motorway has been closed off for road works.

The westbound was shut between junction 7 and junction and 8 for overnight roadworks. The closure will last until the morning.

A diversion has been installed with traffic advised to follow the A3024 before heading onto the A27 and then the A334 before rejoining the M27 at junction 7.

Highways England posted on its Twitter account that the M27 westbound is closed ‘between junction 8 and junction 7 for overnight roadworks’.

The stretch of the motorway regularly sees closure over night with motorists forced to take the diversion.