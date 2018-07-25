Motorists warned to expect convoy delays

MOTORISTS have been warned to expect delays next month when there will be a convoy of heavy goods making their way from Portsmouth port to Horndean.

Transport firm Collett & Sons will undertake the movement of a Super Grid Transformer (SGT) to the National Grid Substation at Lovedean on August 12 via the M275, A27 and A3.

The transformer is part of an upgrade at the substation which supplies homes, hospitals, schools and businesses in the area with electricity.

The 184-tonne container will travel in a trailer the equivalent of three standard HGV vehicles in a row and two abreast or six London buses travelling in convoy.

Liam McLoughlin, senior projects manager at Collett & Sons said: 'Enabling works and planning started in early 2018 for this movement.

‘We have been working with Hampshire police in order to minimise disruption and ensure a safe passage for the convoy.

‘We have planned the project with safety and the mitigation of disturbance to the general public in mind.

‘However, the likelihood is that there will be some delay to road users.

‘We would like to apologise in advance for any delays and ask that the instructions from the police and Collett escort vehicles are adhered to.

‘We do realise that by choosing a Sunday to move we will still be putting other motorists at inconvenience and we sincerely apologise,’ Liam added.