Mountaineer opens school’s climbing wall

PUPILS were treated to a talk by mountaineer Mollie Hughes who also formally opened their new climbing wall.

Portsmouth High School celebrated its sporting successes with an evening of celebration and invited Mollie, the youngest women in the world and the first English women to summit Mount Everest from both sides, to give a talk.

She was joined by the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Councillor Lee Mason in opening the Southsea school’s climbing wall.

Mollie said: ‘There are three thingsI embraced to climb Everest and these three things you can use in all aspects of your life, whatever challenges you face; the ability to control fear, self-belief and resilience.

‘You can achieve anything if you harness the willpower and when I had climbed Everest I soon forgot the pain and just remembered the sunrises and sunsets.’

Girls across the senior school received trophies and cups celebrating their achievements in a range of sports.

Headteacher Jane Prescott said: ‘Sport is an important part of our curriculum.

‘We give opportunity to so many girls, and even those for whom sport is quite a challenge, to enjoy a range of options and choice.

‘There are also a plethora of co-curricular sports club activities, for example, trampolining, boxing and football and now our new climbing wall.’