MP backs calls for environment emergency

Have your say

A LOCAL MP has backed his parties calls to declare an environment and climate emergency.

Portsmouth South MP, Stephen Morgan declared his support for the stance shown by Shadow Environment Secretary, Sue Hayman.

The announcement follows a wave of similar council motions, including Portsmouth, and youth climate school strikes nationwide.

Mr Morgan said: ‘I am really proud that a Labour-led motion at Full Council last week declared a climate emergency in Portsmouth. I’m now proud that my party has followed suit nationally in the House of Commons this week. We need radical action from the government.’