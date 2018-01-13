Search

MP backs rights of way application

Caroline Dinenage MP. Picture: Steve Reid
GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage has welcomed a council application for public rights of way around Fort Gilkicker.

The news comes after the council announced the application in light of residents’ strong views at a public meeting on Monday.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘I am pleased Gosport Borough Council is taking steps to guarantee the public access that residents have enjoyed at Fort Gilkicker.

‘We are lucky to live in a beautiful coastal area.’

For more information about the application go to gosport.gov.uk.