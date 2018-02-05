MP calls for energy saving measures

Have your say

AN MP has called on her residents to make their homes more energy efficient.

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes is urging local people to follow some energy saving tips to reduce their bills and cut their carbon footprint.

Ms Fernandes said: ‘There are a number of steps people can take to ensure they make savings and reduce the amount of energy they use.

‘From new insulation to simply installing a smart meter or switching energy supplier, I would encourage everyone to look into the options available to them.’

For information visit ofgem.gov.uk.