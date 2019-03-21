MP in support of environment

A LOCAL MP has given her backing to an initiative to raise awareness of environmental issues.

Local MP, Caroline Dinenage, has added their voice to Earth Hour, the world’s largest annual event to protect the planet. Part of the initiative will include a global lights out event on Saturday March 30. Some of the world’s biggest landmarks such as the Sydney Opera House, Empire State Building, Buckingham Palace and Edinburgh Castle switch off lights as a visual display of their commitment to our planet.

Caroline said: ‘Earth Hour gives a voice to people everywhere who want to raise awareness of some of the biggest environmental challenges we are facing. I hope that by adding my voice for the planet I can encourage my constituents to do the same.’

Caroline joined other MPs in Parliament to help inspire their constituents to change something in their everyday life that will help protect our planet.