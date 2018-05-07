MP is ‘proud’ of park improvement

Have your say

A PORTSMOUTH MP says that the work done to improve a park in Fratton is a ‘success’ ahead of its official reopening next month.

Kingston Rec, off St Mary’s Road, has undergone a major refurbishment, with new additions such as a water play area and double zip wire.

Fratton Big Local came up with the design – which was brought to life by local grants.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan visited the park with Fratton Cllr Tom Coles.

Mr Morgan said: ‘It was a pleasure to pop back and see the completed works at the Kingston Rec on a sunny day following a wander round on a wet day in April.

‘Being the park I went to growing up in Fratton, I’m hugely proud of those who have made this important project a success.

‘I look forward to working with the team to continue their good work.’

Cllr Coles said: ‘Our park has been transformed and will be the envy of every community in Portsmouth.

‘My thanks to Anna and the team at Fratton Big Local for delivering another successful project for our community.’