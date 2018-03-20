MP makes pledge ahead of Earth Hour

Have your say

GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage has pledged her support to Earth Hour, which is taking place later this week.

At 8:30-9:30pm on Saturday, March 24, lights around the world will be switched off for an hour, with more than eight million people expected to take part in the UK alone.

The World Wildlife Foundation (WWF) has organised the event to show unified support in fighting climate change.

The MP has also been calling for residents to give up single-use plastics, and has called for action to cut down on ocean pollution.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘WWF’s Earth Hour provides an opportunity to raise awareness of some of the biggest environmental challenges facing our generation.

‘I hope by making this promise today that I can encourage others to make a pledge too.

‘Together we can make a difference.’