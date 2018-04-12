MP makes pledge to help fight Parkinson’s

GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage has pledged to improve the lives of people living with Parkinson’s in the town.

Caroline’s office has signed up to take part in the Parkinson’s in the Workplace training from Parkinson’s UK.

The news comes after World Parkinson’s Day yesterday.

Parkinson’s affects 145,000 people in the UK, which works out as one in 350 people in Gosport, with that number expected to rise by a fifth by 2025.

Now the MP is promising to recognise and support people in her constituency who are battling Parkinson’s.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘It is shocking that people with Parkinson’s face so many barriers, including being mistaken for being drunk, when out in public.

‘My office staff and I want to take the training so that we are all better equipped to improve the lives of everyone affected by the condition in Gosport and better understand the issues faced by those who come to my advice surgery.’