MP praises ‘enormous’ contribution by lifeboats

A PORTSMOUTH MP has thanked lifeboat volunteers for their continued hard work.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, pictured, recently visited Portsmouth Lifeboat station at Eastney Point, to discuss the work of the volunteers and the challenges they face on a daily basis.

The station – one of 236 in the UK – is both managed and operated entirely by volunteers – with crew members on a paging system, manning the lifeboats when requested by HM Coastguard.

Stephen Morgan MP said: ‘RNLI volunteers make an enormous contribution to our city and all that use and our seafront and water.

‘They’re ready to go at the buzz of a pager, 365 days a year, and their dedication in keeping us all safe at sea is invaluable, not to mention selfless.

‘I took the opportunity to thank the team of volunteers the huge contribution they make to our city by keeping residents safe at sea.’

For more information about the Portsmouth Lifeboat station, people can go to portsmouthlifeboat.co.uk.