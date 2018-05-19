MP praises firm for taking on former Carillion apprentice

HAVANT MP Alan Mak has praised a firm that has taken on an ex-Carillion apprentice, following the company’s collapse earlier this year.

Carillion announced that it would be going into liquidation back in January, putting thousands of jobs across the UK into jeopardy.

One of those who was affected was apprentice Tom Curley, who faced losing his carpentry apprenticeship after the company entered administration.

But his future was saved after New Lane firm Comserv stepped in.

Comserv provide responsive repairs maintenance to Portsmouth City Council and other projects, looking after around 15,000 local authority properties – many of which are in Havant.

Group executive manager for Comserv, Richard Cooper, said: ‘We are so pleased that we were able to step in at short notice and offer an apprenticeship to Tom following the demise of Carillon.

‘Tom is now getting real on-the-job training supported by his day release to college and I am confident he will do very well with us here at Comserv.’

Mr Mak said: ‘Having organised three jobs and apprenticeships fairs for residents, I was delighted to meet Tom and hear about how his apprenticeship was secured by Comserv.

‘It’s great that a local firm have been able to create something positive out of Carillion’s collapse by taking on Tom and securing his apprenticeship.

‘The skills that apprentices like Tom are learning at Comserv give them a strong foundation for success.’