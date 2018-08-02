MP presses for action on parking in Portsmouth

STEPHEN Morgan MP has written to Transport Secretary, Chris Grayling, pressing for long-awaited action on pavement parking in Portsmouth.

A Private Member’s Bill that would have seen London’s pavement parking system extended to the rest of England and Wales was withdrawn in 2015 to carry out research on the legal and financial implications of an alternative regime.

Now Mr Morgan has called on Mr Grayling to take personal responsibility for legislation.

He also wants the minister to keep his government’s promises to blind and partially-sighted people in Portsmouth and across the country.