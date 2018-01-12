MP supports plans to tackle plastic waste

GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage has backed plans to tackle plastic waste following Theresa May’s new strategy to eliminate avoidable plastic disposal.

This strategy includes extending the 5p charge for plastic bags to all retailers, to encourage recycling, examining further changes to charges and encouraging innovation in alternative materials.

The news builds upon the news that a comprehensive ban on microbeads will be coming into effect.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘I was shocked to discover that one million birds, and over 100,000 other sea mammals and turtles die every year from eating and getting tangled in plastic waste.

‘I know how important looking after our marine environment is to Gosport and I am pleased the government is taking this forward. It is right to act now to ensure we leave our Britain cleaner and greener for our children.’