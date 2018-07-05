Much-loved village fair returns 

THE GREEN is set to be transformed on Saturday as the Rowlands Castle Village Fair returns for another year of great entertainment.

The fixture opens at 11am, with family-friendly activities set to take centre stage until 5pm.

Official celebrations will kick off with a rendition from the Horndean Steel Pan Band, before the 2018 event is officially opened by a special guest at midday.

Canine lovers will be treated to the first of two sheepdog demonstrations at 12.30pm – with the second at 2.30pm – before prized pooches strut their stuff in the 1pm dog show.

It won’t just be furry friends going head to head, however, with the fair’s fun and competitive events set to run into the afternoon.

Youngsters are invited to battle it out in a series of races from 1.45pm, with the event’s much-loved tug of war scheduled for a 3pm return.

Throughout the day fairgoers will also get the chance to be wowed by rolling displays from the Arabesque Noir street musicians, entertainer Professor Crump, a series of miniature traction engine rides and Punch and Judy Shows at 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

Horticultural Show prizes will be dished out at 12.15pm, with all ticket holders in with a chance to win in the grand raffle draw at 4pm.

The fair is free, but tickets to the 7.30pm marquee gig from Mr Big Stuff are £12.50 each, and are available from Londis, in Rowlands Castle.

To pitch a stall for the day’s activities, contact organisers through rowlandscastlevillagefair.org.uk