Multi-million pound upgrade to M27 announced to ease congestion

PROPOSALS for a multi-million pound upgrade to a junction on the M27 eastbound has been unveiled, Highways England announced today.

The improvements, which will see junction 8 on the M27 upgraded, will increase capacity on the carriageways and slip roads to help ease congestion.

Improvements on the neighbouring Windhover roundabout are also set to take place as part of the improvements.

The plans, part of a package of enhancements to improve access to Southampton city centre, also include improvements to cycling, pedestrian and crossing facilities at both roundabouts.

The junctions are used by drivers for around 30,000 journeys each day and experience congestion on a regular basis, particularly during peak times.

Safety will also be improved at the junctions and reduce delays from accidents.

Adriana Chirovici, Highways England project manager said: ‘These upgrades to M27 junction 8 and the Windhover roundabout will not only make using these roundabouts safer, but also increase capacity on these heavily congested routes.

‘We are also improving the cycling, pedestrian and crossing facilities as part of a package of work to make it easier to get around the area and into Southampton without a car.

‘Over 500 people took part in the consultation, and today’s scheme announcement reflects their views and feedback. We have been working closely with Southampton City Council and Hampshire County Council to develop a comprehensive series of upgrades that will successfully improve journeys, respect the environment and help to enhance journeys made to, from and around Southampton.’