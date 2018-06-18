Mum angered by fly-tipping in rural Portchester road

Have your say

RUBBISH dumped on a rural road has left a mother angry at the ‘lack of respect for the countryside’.

Ursula Sturgess, from Portchester, was driving her children to school along Nine Elms Lane and came across a variety of items including pallets and materials that had been fly-tipped on the bank of the narrow road.

She said: ‘Fly-tipping is becoming an almost weekly problem.

‘This recent load is by far the worst I have seen for a long time.

‘It is so upsetting to see the rubbish strewn all over the road and up the banks.’

The mother-of-two explained country lanes like Nine Elms Lane and Monument Lane and a layby along Ashley Down Lane are the worst-hit by offenders.

The 40-year-old said: ‘We are lucky to have beautiful countryside on our doorstep and we share the lanes with cyclists and runners.

‘My children love spotting the wildlife on their way to school, hares especially.

‘To see what we saw this morning and explain to them why people do this is horrid and upsetting.’

Ursula thinks fly-tipping could be on the rise due to council charges and people’s laziness.

She said: ‘I took six car loads of rubbish to the tip myself yesterday and found the staff to be extremely helpful.

‘They only wanted to charge me for one item, which I took home as I didn’t have my purse on me.

‘But some people just can’t be bothered to go to the tip.

‘I think half the time it’s down to laziness and a complete lack of respect of the countryside.

‘It is hard to say how this problem can be combated, but perhaps by a ‘‘cleaner countryside’’ campaign.’

Ursula reported the incident to Fareham Borough Council.

She added: ‘ I hope the local councils do more to prosecute these people.’