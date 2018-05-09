Mum calls for people to be more environmentally-conscious after Portsmouth litter-pick

A MUM-OF-TWO is calling for people to be more environmentally conscious about their surroundings.

Francesca Snelgrove organised a litter pick around Hilsea Lido to clear up rubbish.

From left, Francesca, Franklyn and Jaiden Snelgrove 'Picture: Duncan Shepherd (180348-004)

The 28-year-old, who lives in Eastney, said: ‘We got 15 bags of rubbish from just a few hours litter picking and it really shows you how much people don’t care about their surroundings and just drop litter or leave rubbish when they are out and about.’

Francesca and the rest of the team found a bike, tyres and lots of empty beer cans and bottles.

She said: ‘It is not that people can’t go out and have a drink in the sun with their mates but people need to be more environmentally conscious and take their litter home.

Tracy Goodey at the litter-pick 'Picture: Duncan Shepherd (180348-003)

‘We live in a beautiful area and we really need to keep it that way.’

Francesca’s two young sons joined her out in the sun to clear the rubbish.

She added: ‘My five and seven-year-old were out with their litter pickers helping to pick up other people’s rubbish and it is important parents teach their kids about the environmental impact of litter picking as well as making sure parks and other public areas are left nice and clean for other people.’

It comes after a spate of warm weather which has seen people flocking to outside spaces including Hilsea Lido and Southsea Common.

Former culture councillor Linda Symes encouraged residents not to ‘ruin’ the common.