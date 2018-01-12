Mum takes on Spinnaker Tower abseil challenge for autism

A BRAVE mother whose son has autism is preparing to abseil down the Spinnaker Tower to raise money.

Martina Lee, of Northern Parade, Hilsea, is taking on the challenge in March to raise much needed funds for Portsmouth Autism Centre after being overwhelmed by its support for her 12-year-old son Sean.

An army of well-wishers will turn out to cheer on Martina, who hopes to raise £300.

The charity has been an inspiration for Sean and his struggling family – especially as he suffers with a particularly difficult type of autism called pathological demand avoidance (PDA).

The condition has seen Sean struggle with anger as well as getting into trouble in social situations.

But with the help of the centre, Sean and his family are now able to live a happier life.

Martina said: ‘I’ve personally benefited from this charity and it’s time to give something back to raise much needed funds and raise awareness of autism.’

Sean’s father Andy said: ‘My wife is a very brave lady abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower but she is eager to do it after the excellent help we’ve had from the Portsmouth Autism Centre.

‘It has been a tough struggle dealing with Sean’s PDA autism but we are now in a much better place thanks to the charity.

‘My other son and daughter have also really benefited from the centre’s support.

‘The charity has made a real difference to the quality of all our lives.

‘Sean no longer struggles as much with anger or gets into as much trouble now.

‘We were worried about him going to secondary school but the centre has been really helpful liaising with the school and they are totally on board and understanding of Sean’s condition.’

Andy added: ‘There will be a big group of family and friends to support her.

‘We hope this money will help the charity and help raise awareness of the issue.’

To donate go to https://tinyurl.com/y7qflj4b..