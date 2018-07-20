Mums take on inflatable assault course for hospital’s baby unit

A GROUP of women whose babies received lifesaving care at Queen Alexandra Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are doing a 5k fun run for charity.

Four mums are attempting to raise £1,000 for the Ickle Pickles children’s charity and have opted for their donations to go straight to the unit, where their babies were born.

Laura Bridger, 36 and from Copnor, is taking part in the inflatable assault course run on Southampton Common.

She said: ‘The unit provided our babies with lifesaving care when they were born prematurely or unwell.

‘It needs essential equipment to ensure other babies receive the same care, but is short in funding. It relies on donations to purchase things like incubators and heart monitors.

‘We’re hoping to raise as much money as we can and we’d like to encourage people to donate as this unit serves Portsmouth and the south coast – it could save the life of anyone’s child in the area.’

Go to justgiving.com/fundraising/Laura-Bridger4.