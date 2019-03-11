Murder arrest after 23-year-old hit by two cars and killed in Hampshire

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a report of two vehicles colliding with a pedestrian.

Police were called to Woodside Avenue in Eastleigh yesterday morning to the crash and a 23-year-old man from was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 5.44am on Sunday March 10 to a report of two vehicles colliding with a pedestrian on Woodside Avenue.

The pedestrian, a 23-year-old man from Chandlers Ford, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

‘At this early stage of the investigation we are still trying to ascertain the exact circumstances of how the man died. As part of our enquiries we have arrested a 26-year-old man from Eastleigh on suspicion of murder.’

The driver a black Vauxhall Astra and the driver of a blue Renault Megan are assisting officers with the investigation.

The road was closed for some time but has been reopened.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101 and quote 44190084129 or Operation Laminated.