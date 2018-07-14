Museum granted £1.3m for heritage project

A MUSEUM has received a National Lottery grant of more than £1.3m for its Pathways into the Past heritage project.

Petersfield Museum said the project will see the completion of the conversion of Petersfield’s old police station and courthouse into a cultural and heritage centre, that will enable visitors to learn about the stories of the area and its surrounding villages.

The £1,318,000 grant will also see the creation of one of only a handful of Victorian Justice heritage centres in the country.

Jeremy Mitchell, from the museum, said: ‘The police station has been at the centre of the town’s life for 160 years, and it’s great to know we are now able to preserve it and give it a new lease of life for future generations.’

There will also be new galleries and creative spaces. With work on the overall £2.56m project starting in early 2019, the museum is likely to be closed then and will re-open in spring 2020.