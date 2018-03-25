Museum showcases new exhibits to local MP

A MUSEUM sharing the personal stories of those involved in the First World War has unveiled new exhibits to an MP.

Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt visited the World War 1 Museum at Bastion 6, Airport Service Road in Hilsea and took a tour of the new exhibits that the museum have designed to create a more personal connection to the stories of soldiers and all of those involved in the Great War.

Ms Mordaunt said: ‘I’ve visited the museum many times and am continually impressed by the progress that the dedicated team of volunteers have made.

‘The commitment to history, making it connect with people of all ages is a great way to tell the stories of the soldiers and the events of the first World War.’

The new exhibits include a ‘history wall’ which moves through various connecting stories and personal memories to tell the story of World War 1.

There is also an exhibit about suffragette movement of the time and their campaign to have more men sign up to the war effort.

Ms Morduant added: ‘It’s a real hidden gem in the city, but importantly it is vital to keeping our WW1 heritage alive.

‘I’d like to thank Charles Haskell and Alan Thompson and their team for their continued efforts and passion for this museum.

‘The city is richer for this fantastic museum, a hub protecting WW1 memories.’