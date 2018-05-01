Music-loving Mick gets an emotional and loving farewell

HOARDS of family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of a well-loved local musician.

Mick Thompson, a band member, community contributor, father and grandfather, has been described by his family as ‘loving’ and ‘the best man we know.’

Daughter Amy Thompson said: ‘You can see by how many people who turned up today that he was well loved.’

Mick died on Tuesday, April 10, after a battle with motor neurone disease.

On the 71-year-old’s orders, friends and families attended the funeral at the Oaks Cremtorium in Havant yesterday in fancy dress including The Beatles, a sparkly fairy and Wee Willy Winky,

Amy said: ‘I can’t believe I have come to my dad’s funeral dressed as Minnie Mouse, but it is what he wanted.

30/04/2018''Friends and family members, some dressed in musically themed fancy dress, attend the funeral of Hayling Island musician Mick Thompson at Havant Crematorium.'Picture Ian Hargreaves (180457-1) PPP-180430-180607006

‘I want to thank everyone who came along to the service and helped dad out in his final days.’

Mick, who lived in Havant his whole life, was known for being in the band Five by Five, which performed across the region from the 1960s right up to 2015.

The members, including Mick, Brian Kemp, Michael King, Paul Dallas and John Hodgkins, all went to Oak Park County Secondary School in Leigh Park and were popular in local youth clubs and factories playing all types of pop music.

Amy said: ‘Music was obviously a huge part of dad’s life, and that certainly had a big influence on the rest of the family.

A mourner at Mick Thompson's funeral.''Pictures by Ian Hargreaves

‘He was a lovely, kind-hearted man and cared so much for the other people in the band, regardless of any changes in line-up.’

During her speech about her dad, Amy also spoke of his special relationship with granddaughter Kira.

When Mick was not fronting the band as main singer, he was pursuing his other keen interest, football.

He played for Leigh Park United and also managed Unicorn Boys, a local team from the area and took home a win at a competition in Germany.

A floral tribute at Mick Thompson's funeral

After meeting his wife Mary and having two children, Spencer and Amy, Mick helped out in his local community by driving a minibus and many of his regular customers came to pay their respects.

His wife, Mary, added: ‘I want to thank everyone that came along to Mick’s service, he was a great man.’