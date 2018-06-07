Muslims give Portsmouth figures a warm welcome as they break fast for Ramadan

MEMBERS of the Muslim community swung open their doors as they broke fast with the wider public.

Worshippers at Portsmouth Jami Mosque hosted influential city figures on Tuesday, as part of the celebration of Ramadan.

Members of the Muslim community, representatives if Hampshire fire and rescue, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson and the editor of The News, Mark Waldron ''Picture: Habibur Rahman

Observed by most of the world’s 1.6bn Muslims, the annual event, according to belief, celebrates the moment the Koran was unveiled to Muhammad.

As the Victoria Road North mosque-goers broke their daily fast – which lasts from dawn until sunset until the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, when Ramadan concludes later this month – they met News editor Mark Waldron, Portsmouth City Council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson and emergency service personnel, among others.