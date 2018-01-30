Mutiny announce movie star and DJ Idris Elba among festival acts

Have your say

FILM star and DJ Idris Elba will be gracing the stage at this year’s Mutiny Festival.

The actor, who is well-known for his appearances in the Thor movie franchise and television series Luther, will be DJing at the festival in Cosham, on the Saturday night.

Previously Idris has worked with singers Jay-Z, Macklemore and Skepta as well as produced EPs as a DJ.

The Bafta-nominated star was announced this evening along with a series of other acts for the festival on King George V playing fields.

They include Tom Zanetti, known for You Know Me and More & More, KO Kane, grime artist Kojo Funds and SASASAS.

Mutiny Festival is on May 26 and 27.