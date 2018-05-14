Mutiny tickets almost sold out and they won’t be available on door

Have your say

TICKETS for Mutiny Festival will not be available to buy on the door.

People wanting to attend the Portsmouth music event are being encouraged to pick them up as soon as possible.

The two-day festival is less than two weeks away.

Organisers said on Twitter that no general tickets will be available on the day.

They also said 97 per cent of Saturday tickets, 93 per cent of Sunday tickets and 94 per cent of weekend tickets are sold out.

This year’s festival on King George V playing fields, in Cosham, will see Dizzee Rascal, Sean Paul, Craig David and Sub Focus b2b Wilkinson headline.

Other acts include Pete Tong, Kurupt FM, DJ Idris Elba and Kojo Funds.

Speaking previously about the event, organiser Luke Betts said: ‘Our fifth festival will be our biggest and best event yet, and so is the line-up.

‘We’ve got more artists than we’ve ever had, new and bigger stages, more tents, a much bigger paint party.

‘We’re upping the level of production across the board.’

Visit mutinyfestivals.co.uk.