Mystery Lotto winner scoops £1m in Hampshire

LOTTERY officials have said a winner of £1m prize has refused to be named.

The lucky player netted the cash in the Lotto Millionaire Raffle draw on December 27.

But he only wants to be known as Mr D.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, ‘Huge congratulations to Mr D for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket.

‘After a few simple clicks he has become a millionaire. With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular.

‘It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.’

The anonymous winner played on the lottery’s website.

Every week Lotto Millionaire Raffle guarantees to create two millionaires – one on Wednesday and one on Saturday.

For every Lotto line played, players automatically receive a Lotto Millionaire Raffle code printed on their ticket for a chance to win.