‘Naked Butler’ car wash raises £1,060 for Prostate Cancer UK

A GROUP of mates have raised more than £1,000 for charity with a ‘Naked Butler’ car wash in Southbourne.

Pals who assembled the cheeky service on Saturday outside the Traveller’s Joy pub said they have smashed their cash target.

Michaela Shaw 'has her car washed by the so-called 'Naked Butlers' in Emsworth. Picture: Malcolm Wells

Having hoped to raise about £500 for Prostate Cancer UK, the friends – who all work out at the Horizon Leisure Centre gym in Havant – said their efforts went on to collect £1,060.

From 11am until 5pm, the seven-strong team wore only skimpy cloths to preserve their dignity as they washed and buffed dozens of cars.

Joe Morley, who runs butler in the buff company Crack’N’Service, was involved in running the initiative.

Reflecting on the reception it received and the cash raised, he said: ‘The day was amazing – it couldn’t have gone better.

‘We were non-stop from 11 until 5 and we always had a backlog of about five cars.

‘The atmosphere was amazing and we are all so proud and thankful to have raised such a large sum for Prostate Cancer UK.’