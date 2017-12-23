NATIONAL: Animal missing after London Zoo fire

AN ANIMAL is missing after a huge fire broke out at London Zoo.

One aardvark remains unaccounted for after a blaze gripped the destination’s Adventure Cafe and Shop at about 6am this morning.

Smoke rises from the Adventure Cafe. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

A number of zoo staff were treated for smoke inhalation and shock because of the incident, which was attended by 72 firefighters and 10 fire engines.

Duty staff who live on-site worked to bring animals to safety immediately after the fire started.

London Fire Brigade station manager Clive Robinson, who is at the zoo, said: ‘The fire mainly affected the cafe and shop. Part of the nearby animal petting area was also affected, although at this stage we don’t know if any animals were involved.

‘Firefighters worked hard to bring the fire under control as quickly as possible and to stop it from spreading to neighbouring animal enclosures. Crews will remain at the scene, damping down any remaining pockets of fire.’

A spokeswoman for London Zoo praised the efforts of emergency services.

She said: ‘We are immensely grateful to the fire brigade, who reacted quickly to the situation to bring the fire under control.

‘The zoo will remain closed until further notice and we will work closely with fire investigators to determine the cause of the incident.’