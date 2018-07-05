NATIONAL: Benidorm shooting leaves Brits scared for their lives

A shooting took place in the busiest part of the Spanish resort of Benidorm late last night.

Tourists reported hearing shots at around 11pm near ‘the strip’ or ‘the square’ - the area of bars and clubs full of British holidaymakers.

The scene in Benidorm last night. Picture: The Star

Michelle Todd, from Yorkshire, said she was sat in the bar called the Secret Garden when she heard the shots, knowing straight away it wasn't fireworks.

She told The Star: ‘Two people have been shot and it's all shut off. It's scary. We're not moving anywhere yet.’

A spokesman for Alicante Transfers said: ‘It seemed there was someone shot in the leg and three others involved.

‘People went running from the clubs and the main strip., The Strip and clubs have now been closed and sealed off.

‘At this time the police have one black BMW and one person in custody.

‘Seems to be a drug war.’