NATIONAL: BMW to recall more than 300,000 vehicles at risk of an electrical fault

BMW has said it will widen a recall of vehicles at risk of an electrical fault to 312,000.

The manufacturer will contact owners of the affected models - BMW 1 Series, 3 Series, Z4 and X1 petrol and diesel models made between March 2007 and August 2011 - in the next three weeks, a spokesman said.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) said last week BMW had failed to alert UK authorities to 19 cases of electrical faults in a car model involved in a fatal crash.

A BBC Watchdog Live investigation found the issue, which could cause the car to cut out, could be in a wider number of vehicles than those covered by the original recall of 36,410 cars in 2017.

A BMW spokesman said: ‘Now we recognise the need to widen the recall to capture a larger cohort of cars. We are widening the net as a precaution.’

He added the fault could be fixed within two hours and involved replacing a plug.