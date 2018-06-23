NATIONAL: Boris Johnson calls for a ‘full British Brexit’

SENIOR Conservative politician Boris Johnson has urged the Prime Minister to deliver a ‘full British Brexit’ as Cabinet colleagues warned the UK is able to walk away without a deal.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said the UK was not ‘bluffing’ about being prepared to walk away from talks with Brussels and Brexit secretary David Davis said there is ‘lots going on’ to prepare in case negotiations collapse.

Meanwhile foreign secretary Mr Johnson said people would not tolerate a ‘bog roll Brexit’ that was ‘soft, yielding and seemingly infinitely long’.

The Brexiteer Cabinet minister’s messages came as pro-EU marchers prepared to take to the streets to call for a referendum on the terms of Brexit secured by Theresa May, two years on from the public’s decision to leave the bloc.

Speaking to the Daily Express, David Davis said: ‘There’s lots going on, we haven’t made it public for very simple reasons.

‘This is a careful process, it is not designed to scare the horses to worry people, it is designed to get the work done.’