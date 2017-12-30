National charity thankful for ‘very successful’ year in Hampshire

A CHARITY has thanked people in Hampshire for their support this year.

The NSPCC says has had a ‘very successful’ year in the region, with the winter masquerade ball raising £8,500 and the Speak Out Stay Safe campaign teaching primary schoolchildren about the different signs of abuse and how they can keep themselves safe.

Community fundraising manager Gemma Graves said: ‘It is only thanks to the support of local people that we have been able to reach even more young people and families needing help this year.

‘So thank you to everyone who has made that possible.’

The charity is looking for additional volunteers to help out in 2018 and beyond – for more information go to nspcc.org.uk/what-you-can-do.