NATIONAL: Del Boy ‘would have backed Brexit’ says Sir David Jason

TELEVISION star Sir David Jason believes his character of Del Boy would have backed Brexit, seeing it as a way of making money.

The veteran actor, 78, played wheeler dealer Derek 'Del Boy' Trotter in classic sitcom Only Fools And Horses from 1981 until 2003.

Alongside his younger brother, Rodney, played by Nicholas Lyndhurst, he devised numerous get-rich-quick schemes that rarely paid off.

In an interview with The Sun, Sir David said the character would have been in favour of Britain's departure from the European Union because he would have been able to make money from it.

Sir David said: ‘When it comes to Brexit, Del would just think, 'We'll earn out of this, Rodders'.

‘One day he'd be flogging something to people who want to leave and then the next day he'd be flogging something to people who want to stay.

‘For him, he would find out a way to use it.

‘The big political question about staying or leaving wouldn't interest him, he would just be thinking, 'How do we earn out of this, Rodders?'.’