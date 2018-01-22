NATIONAL: Empty pushchair trapped in tram doors and dragged along until next stop

AN empty pushchair became trapped in the doors of a tram and was dragged along until its next stop.

An investigation has been launched after the incident short;ly after 1.30pm on December 15, at Radford Road tram stop in Nottingham.

After the tram arrived at the stop two passengers, one holding a child, started to move a pushchair out of the tram.

But as one of the passengers was moving it the doors began to close, and when they fully closed the pushchair was outside with its plastic weather guard trapped in the doors.

The tram then moved off, with one passenger on the platform, and the other passenger and child still inside the tram.

The pushchair remained attached to the tram until the next stop, where the driver was alerted.

The government body Rail Accident Investigation Branch today announced it would investigate what happened, including looking at the actions of staff and the process for checking whether it is safe for trams for depart.