National: Eurotunnel cancels thousands of tickets due to soaring temperatures

CROSS-Channel rail operator Eurotunnel has cancelled thousands of tickets after ‘extreme temperatures’ caused major disruption to services.

The firm took the unprecedented decision’ to stop passengers from travelling on Friday if they were due to return on the same day or Saturday in a bid to ease long queues.

Passengers faced delays of up to six-and-a-half hours on Thursday when air-conditioning units failed on trains.

And as of Friday morning, the operator was warning of delays of three-and-a-half hours.

It said: ‘The prolonged and unprecedented temperatures in the South East of England are affecting the air conditioning on board our shuttles.

‘Due to the high level of traffic booked, we are currently unable to check-in any customers arriving more than two hours before their booked crossing time.

‘We strongly recommend that you stock up with water and take a comfort break prior to arriving at our Folkestone Terminal.’

On Thursday, Eurotunnel warned that ferry companies ‘do not have availability to take any of our customers’.

It is one of the busiest weeks of the year for cross-Channel travel as the start of many school summer holidays leads to a surge in family trips.