NATIONAL: Firefighters battle huge fire at London Zoo

Have your say

SEVENTY firefighters are tackling a huge blaze at London Zoo.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the destination at 6.08am following reports of a fire at its Adventure Cafe and Shop.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters and officers are now tackling the blaze – which is also close to a meerkat enclosure.

A spokeswoman for LFB said: ‘Approximately half of an adventure cafe and shop, which also contains an animal petting area, is currently alight.

‘It is not believed any animals are involved at this stage.’

In a message posted to Twitter, a spokesperson for London Zoo said: ‘The zoo will be closed today until further notice. We will update as quickly as the situation allows.’

The cause of the fire is not currently known.