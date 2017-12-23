NATIONAL: Four missing meerkats assumed dead after London Zoo fire

Have your say

FOUR meerkats which went missing in a huge fire at London Zoo have been assumed dead.

Zookeepers believe the animals were caught up in the blaze which broke out just after 6am this morning.

While the meerkats currently remain unaccounted for, London Zoo has already confirmed the death of a nine-year-old aardvark, Misha.

A spokesperson for the destination said in a statement: ‘Sadly our vets have confirmed the death of our aardvark, Misha.

‘There are also four meerkats still unaccounted for, but we are now presuming these have also died.

‘All other animals in the vicinity are being monitored closely by our vets, but early signs suggest they have not been affected. We will continue to monitor them over the coming days.’

More than 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines attended the zoo early this morning, where a fire broke out in a cafe and a shop.

Crews have spent the afternoon damping areas stricken by the incident.