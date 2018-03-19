NATIONAL: Grenfell council spends enough ‘to build tower three times’ on survivors’ hotels

ALMOST £21m has been spent keeping Grenfell Tower survivors in hotel rooms – enough to have built the original block an estimated three times over, new figures suggest.

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) paid £20.9 million in hotel bills between the fire last June and mid-February, according to information obtained by the Press Association.

A further £8 million was run up financially supporting families and individuals who lost everything, dozens of whom have now spent nine months living in hotels.

RBKC has been heavily criticised for the length of time taken to find permanent new homes since the west London inferno left 71 dead and hundreds destitute on June 14.

Kensington MP Emma Dent Coad said: ‘Kensington and Chelsea Council tax payers will be shocked to hear that our wasteful and incompetent Council has already spent nearly £30 million keeping survivors and bereaved families in hotels.

‘The tower would have cost in the region of £500,000 when first built. It was a very solid construction built to last 100 years. I can’t look at it now.

‘I spend a great deal of time visiting displaced families in hotels, and without exception they want permanent homes which suit their needs, but are not being offered anything suitable.’