NATIONAL: Man rescued after getting stuck in melted tarmac

A man had to be rescued by firefighters after getting his foot stuck in melted tarmac during the heatwave.

The 24-year-old found himself in a spot of bother after going out to buy breakfast in Heaton, Newcastle, yesterday (July 5) morning.

After stepping on the tarmac, the man lost his footing and sank straight into the road, as the scorching heat from the record-breaking heatwave had caused the tarmac to melt.

He was stuck up to his thigh and had to be freed with a hammer and chisel by firefighters.

In a statement on their Facebook, Tyne and Wear fire and rescue said: ‘The young man stayed calm and called 999 for help even though his left leg was thigh deep in the road.

‘We arrived around 3 mins later and proceeded to dig around him with a hammer and chisel to gently ease his leg out.

‘Thankfully he didn’t break his ankle as he was wearing his granddads Dr. Martens

‘During the good weather please be mindful things like this can happen – be more aware when you’re walking around.’