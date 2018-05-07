NATIONAL: Mother’s plea for son’s killing to be the last amid bank holiday violence

A MOTHER has pleaded for her son’s killing to be the last fatal shooting, amid a 24-hour crime wave.

Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton was gunned down in London less than 24 hours before two other teenage boys – one aged just 13 – were shot in broad daylight in one of the capital’s streets.

The 17-year-old rapper and aspiring architect had ‘so much potential’, his mother said as she tearfully told of her ‘handsome boy’.

Police have said extra patrols will be working on bank holiday Monday to keep the capital’s streets safe.

Rhyhiem’s death is the latest in a spate of violent crimes in the capital, as police investigate more than 60 alleged murders so far this year.

Rhyhiem’s mother, Pretana Morgan, called for a stop to devastating violence.

She said: ‘Let my son be the last and be an example to everyone. Just let it stop. What must be, must be.

‘It’s not about race, it’s not about nation, it’s not about culture. Nothing. It’s just a human race.

‘Just one human race. So children, please let my son be the last.’