NATIONAL: Parents warned after challenging sports day results with video footage

PARENTS have been warned by a headteacher after challenging their children’s sports day results with video evidence.

Families watching their youngsters compete in recent athletic events at Ysgol Mynydd Bychan in Cardiff united in filming the action.

But when the results announced by teachers at the finish line were not what they expected, they appealed them with the footage – shot on their phones and iPads.

In response, the headteacher of the school, Sian Evans, has penned a strongly-worded letter condemning the parents’ behaviour, urging them to cut it out or risk sports day being scrapped.

In correspondence sent to parents, she said: ‘The teacher’s word is final.

‘The members of staff at the finish line, and nobody else, have the absolute final say and as to the first, second and third place positions.

‘Unfortunately, during the last few years parents have approached members of staff with evidence that they had filmed on electronic devices such as iPads in order to prove that their child should have been awarded a higher position in a particular race and comments also appeared on Facebook.

‘If this happens again, there is a strong possibility that we will have to consider changing the competitive nature of our sports morning.

‘The arrangements for the smooth running of the morning are very tight and take quite a bit of arranging. Members of staff work hard in various ways during the morning.’

Ysgol Mynydd Bychan teaches 200 children and stages its sports day event at Cardiff’s National Indoor Athletics Centre on the campus of Cardiff Metropolitan University.