NATIONAL: Police investigate ‘suspicious vehicle’ near BBC headquarters

Police responded to reports of a ‘suspicious vehicle’ in central London this morning,

Officers were called to Goodge Street, in Fitzrovia, at around 10.40am today.

Metropolitan Police confirmed that they had been called to reports of a ‘suspicious vehicle’ this morning.

The force tweeted: ‘We were dealing with a suspicious vehicle on Goodge Street, W1 from 10:40hrs. The incident was stood down and deemed non-suspicious at 11:55hrs. Thanks to the public for their cooperation.’

The incident was close to the BBC’s headquaters Broadcasting House, which is on Portland Place, and several BBC reporters tweeted about the incident.

BBC’s Home Affairs correspondent tweeted a video of a bomb disposal robot investigating the vehicle.

He wrote: ‘No, there was not a bomb outside the BBC this morning - but there was a car that a bomb disposal robot had to look at - hence road closures in West End. False alarm. Here’s the robot in action.’