NATIONAL: Six to face court on charges linked to National Action

FIVE men and a woman are due in court today charged with being members of the banned far-right group National Action.

Nathan Pryke, aged 26; Adam Thomas, 21; Claudia Patatas, 28; Darren Fletcher, 28; Daniel Bogunovic, 26, and 24-year-old Joel Wilmore are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

All six suspects were charged after an inquiry involving the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit, supported by colleagues in four other regions.

All those charged are accused of being ‘concerned in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000; namely on suspicion of being a member of a proscribed organisation contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act.’

The decision by the government to ban National Action came into force in December 2016, making membership of the group a criminal offence carrying a sentence of up to 10 years’ imprisonment.

At the time the ban was brought in, the Home Office said the neo-Nazi group was the first far-right organisation to be proscribed as a terrorist organisation.