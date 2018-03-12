NATIONAL: Stars pay tribute to late comedy legend Sir Ken Dodd

SHOWBUSINESS stars have united to remember legendary performer Sir Ken Dodd, who has died aged 90.

Hailed as one of the most popular comedians of all time, the star’s publicist confirmed he died at his Liverpool home last night.

It comes after he married Anne Jones, his partner of 40 years, at the same house on Friday.

He had recently been released from hospital after six weeks of treatment for a chest infection.

As the news hit social media, stars paid tribute to the late showman.

Actor John Challis, who played Boycie in comedy television series Only Fools and Horses, tweeted: ‘So sorry to hear we have lost Ken Dodd. I met him once and I’ve never forgotten it. Gawd bless ‘im.’

Meanwhile, fellow Liverpudlian actress, Claire Sweeney, described Sir Ken as a ‘legend and an inspiration’.

The television personality shared some photos of the comedian’s 90th birthday party on Twitter.

She said: ‘RIP Sir Ken Dodd. A legend and an inspiration. I have a lot to thank you for. I was thrilled you had the best birthday party in Liverpool before you left us. Your city, friends, family and show business will miss you terribly.’

Irish comedian Dara O Briain said he was ‘so happy’ he had had the chance to meet Sir Ken.

The funnyman, known for hosting panel shows including Mock the Week, said on Twitter: ‘Ah, Ken Dodd has died. So happy I got to meet him once, and more importantly, saw him do one of his incredible 5 hour shows.

‘He was an education to watch and, afterwards, at 1.30 am, he had beers with me in the dressing room and talked showbiz. A privilege, and a loss. RIP.’