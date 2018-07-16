NATIONAL: Theresa May facing showdown with Conservative Brexiteers

PRIME Minister Theresa May is facing a Commons showdown with Tory Brexiteers determined to force her to abandon her controversial blueprint for leaving the European Union.

Amid rising backbench anger, MPs are set to vote on Monday on a series of Commons amendments to the plan agreed at Chequers for a ‘common rule book’ covering a new ‘UK-EU free trade area’.

The news comes following the resignation of key Brexit ministers such as David Davis and Robert Courts, voicing their disapproval over a ‘soft’ Brexit plan.

Although the measures are unlikely to pass in the absence of Labour support, it could prove an opportunity for a show of strength by the rebels intended to pressurise her into retreat.

However, leader of the pro-Brexit European Research Group (ERG), MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, played down suggestions over the weekend they were seeking to topple Mrs May, saying she still had time to change course on her proposals.

In a BBC television interview on Sunday, Mrs May said she understood the strength of feelings driving the Brexit debate.

She said: ‘Many people voted from the heart to leave the European Union.

‘My job as Prime Minister is to deliver for them, but also I've got to be hard-headed and practical about this and do it in a way that ensures we get the best interests for the UK.’