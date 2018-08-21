NATIONAL: Three injured after shooting outside London tube station

THREE people have been injured after a shooting outside a London tube station.

Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene on Kingsbury Road, Brent, close to Kingsbury Tube station, at about 9.45pm on Monday.

The three people were rushed to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Scotland Yard said two men, aged 18 and 24, and a 30-year-old woman suffered gunshot injuries.

The men remain in hospital while the woman has been discharged.

Pictures and video posted on social media showed several police cars and ambulances at the scene, as shocked onlookers gathered outside the police cordon.

Scotland Yard said the incident was ‘not terror-related’ and have not yet made any arrests.

Kingsbury Tube station was temporarily closed while investigations were carried out, while roads in the area were also shut.