NATIONAL: Three people killed after being hit by train in South London

Three people have been killed after being struck by a train in South London this morning.

The incident happened near Loughborough Junction in Brixton during rush hour and British Transport Police (BTP) are treating the deaths as ‘unexplained’.

Detective Superintendent Gary Richardson, from BTP, said: ‘My team are now working hard to understand what happened and how these three people came to lose their life on the railway.

‘My thoughts are with the family and friends of these three people.

‘At this time, we are treating their death as unexplained as we make a number of immediate inquiries.

‘I would ask anyone who was near to Loughborough Junction this morning, and saw something which they think might be relevant, please contact us as soon as possible.’