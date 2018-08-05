NATIONAL: Why we’re overpaying for our bills

HOUSEHOLDS across the UK are overpaying on their energy bills to the tune of £4bn each year, according to new analysis.

Research has found that 12 million families are on standard variable tariffs with the Big Six energy suppliers, and overpay by an average of £350 a year.

Families in the south east and east of England are overpaying by the most, according to the analysis by energy supplier Bulb.

The government is introducing an energy price cap to protect consumers on the most expensive energy tariffs.

E.ON, British Gas, SSE, Npower, EDF, ScottishPower and Bulb have all hiked energy prices, blaming wholesale energy costs for the increases.